MAI Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CME Group stock opened at $205.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

