MAI Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

