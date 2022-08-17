MAI Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DocuSign by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,052,000 after buying an additional 352,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

