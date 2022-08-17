MAI Capital Management Sells 424 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 303,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,271,000 after purchasing an additional 136,231 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $256.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.92.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.