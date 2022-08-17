MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NVO stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

