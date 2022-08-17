MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

