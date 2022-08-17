Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Global X Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,535. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

