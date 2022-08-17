Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New $10.38 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for 1.0% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OIH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,680. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average is $257.51.

