MakiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $64,930.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $245,347.59 and $64,930.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037376 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
