Maple One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.68 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Maple has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $18.97 or 0.00080753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $83.82 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,493.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00066670 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

