Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,818 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,859. The company has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.03, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.55.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

