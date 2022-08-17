Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.73. 180,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

