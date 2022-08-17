Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 10,169 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 74.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.75.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.19. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $269.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

