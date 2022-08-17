Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. 20,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,351. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

