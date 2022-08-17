Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.74. 4,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,031. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

