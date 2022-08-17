Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

