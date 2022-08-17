Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,727 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. 22,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

