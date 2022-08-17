Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.2% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. 87,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $112.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

