Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $2,634,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

