Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE MLM opened at $371.57 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
