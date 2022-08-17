Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 174,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 96,362 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,615,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 339,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

