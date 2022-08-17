Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Down 42% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $117,899.93 and $9.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

