Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Insider Timothy(Tim) Wither Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR – Get Rating) insider Timothy(Tim) Wither acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($40,559.44).

Timothy(Tim) Wither also recently made the following trade(s):

Maximus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Maximus Resources Company Profile

Maximus Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel element deposits. The company holds an interest in the Spargoville project located 25kms from the Kambalda, Western Australia.

