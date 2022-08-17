McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.13

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 13522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.83 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

