MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Reduced by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.9% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,657,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDU. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

