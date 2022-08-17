Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 105,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,323,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.