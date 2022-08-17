Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 105,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,323,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,581,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6,019.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 842,729 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

