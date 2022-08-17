Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 17,195 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

