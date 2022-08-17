Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.29 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

