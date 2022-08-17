Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $20.38 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 3.3 %

Kroger stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.