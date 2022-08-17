Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

