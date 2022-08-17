Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,946.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

