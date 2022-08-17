MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Critical Analysis

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -5.42% -2.20% -1.19% Altair Engineering -5.73% 1.79% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 0 3 5 0 2.63 Altair Engineering 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MeridianLink and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

MeridianLink presently has a consensus price target of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 45.71%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given MeridianLink’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeridianLink and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $267.68 million 5.41 -$10.00 million ($0.26) -68.92 Altair Engineering $532.18 million 8.43 -$8.79 million ($0.43) -130.86

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats MeridianLink on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

