Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 4.4 %

Merus stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,782,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.