Mettalex (MTLX) Hits Market Cap of $216,594.70

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $216,594.70 and $24,704.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013447 BTC.
Mettalex Coin Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mettalex Coin Trading
