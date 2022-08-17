MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMU remained flat at $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,545. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.