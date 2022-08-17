MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU remained flat at $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,545. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

