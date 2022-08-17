MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIF remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.21.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
