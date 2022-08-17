MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIF remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 317,241 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.