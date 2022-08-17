M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. M&G has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.15.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

