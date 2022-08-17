MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

