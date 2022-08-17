MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $7,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

