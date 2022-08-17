MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $7,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.