MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,661 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $33.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

