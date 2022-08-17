Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 194,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Insider Activity at Milestone Scientific

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,851 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,329 over the last three months. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

