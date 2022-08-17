MileVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.23 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $18.54 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013577 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
MileVerse Coin Trading
