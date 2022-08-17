Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 95 ($1.15) on Wednesday. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.94 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.92 ($1.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,583.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Featured Articles

