Miramar Capital LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $300.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.07.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

