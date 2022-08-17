Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Cap of $19.61 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

