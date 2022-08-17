Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.31. Mission Produce shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 7 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after buying an additional 242,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $14,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

