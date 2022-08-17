Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 11,516 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 4,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,972. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.