Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 1,115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

