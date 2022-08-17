Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

