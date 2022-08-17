Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $308,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 789,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,118. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 46,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,102. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

